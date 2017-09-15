Israeli consulate in New York receives suspicious envelope

Israeli consulate in NYC closed after receiving envelope containing white powder and a threat to PM Netanyahu.

The Israeli consulate in New York City on Friday afternoon (local time) received an envelope containing white powder and a threat to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Israeli media reported.

The consulate was closed, consular staff were ordered to remain in the building, and the suspicious material is being examined.

A decision on whether to reopen the building will be made based on the results of the examination.

Netanyahu, who visited Latin America this week, was scheduled to arrive in New York from Mexico on Friday, ahead of the UN General Assembly next week.

In addition to addressing the General Assembly, Netanyahu is also scheduled to meet President Donald Trump while in New York.

