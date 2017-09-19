Trump and Netanyahu meet in New York

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu began their meeting at the palace hotel in New York City Monday.

Trump said before the meeting that Prime Minister Netanyahu has been "a friend of mine for many years. We are going be discussing many things, including peace between the Palestinians and Israel. It would be a fantastic achievement. We are giving it an absolute go. I think there's a good chance it could happen. Most people would say that there is no chance whatsoever. I think with the capability of Bibi - and frankly, the other side - I really think we have a chance. I think Israel would like to see it. I think the Palestinians would like to see it. And I can tell you that the Trump Administration would like to see it."

"History people say it can't happen - I say it can happen," the president added.

Trump did not mention Iran at all in his remarks prior to the meeting until asked by reporters. The Iranian threat is expected to be the main focus of Prime Minister Netanyahu's concerns during their meeting.

Netanyahu told Trump: “Under your leadership, the alliance between America and Israel has never been stronger and never been deeper.”

“I look forward to discussing with you how we can address together what you rightly call the terrible nuclear deal with Iran and how to roll back Iran’s growing aggression in the region, especially in Syria,” the prime minister added.

“As you said, we will discuss the way we can seize the opportunity for peace between Israel and the Palestinians and between Israel and the Arab world," he said. “I think these go together.”

When asked if he has decided to cancel the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Trump told reporters: "You’ll see very soon.”