'We'll be more careful next time'

Left-wing NGO which helped Arab terrorist enter Israel temporarily halts tours of Israel for PA Arabs, pledges to be careful in the future.

The leftist organization which brought the terrorist responsible for Sunday’s stabbing attack into Israel pledged Monday to reassess its screening mechanism to ensure its day-trips program is not used to aid terrorism in the future.

On Sunday it was revealed that the Natural Peace Tour organization, which brings Palestinian Authority residents into Israel for tours and meetings with Israelis, had secured the one-day visitation entry permit for the 18-year old Arab terrorist who stabbed four Israelis in north Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Following the revelation, NPT announced it was investigating the incident, and would be temporarily suspending its tour programs inside Israel.

“We’re working with governmental agencies who approved the entry permit,” an NPT spokesperson told Army Radio. “We will be much more careful. For the time being we have halted our activities, like the [Defense Ministry’s] Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories requested.”