Left-wing group gave terrorist entry permit into Israel

Arab terrorist used entry permit secured by far-left NGO to enter Israel, carry out terror attack.

The 18-year old Arab terrorist from the Palestinian Authority who stabbed four Israelis in north Tel Aviv Sunday morning had entered pre-1967 Israel legally with an entrance permit secured by a left-wing NGO, authorities revealed.

The terrorist received the entry permit, which was issued by the Defense Ministry’s department for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) at the request of the leftist Natural Peace Tour organization, for a one-day tour of Israel.

Natural Peace Tour is one of several leftist groups which bring Palestinian Authority residents into Israel for vacations, ‘peace tours’, and meetings with Israeli youths.

Rather than take a tour, however, the terrorist used the entry permit to carry out Sunday’s attack at the Leonardo Hotel and on a nearby beachfront.

Since the attack and the discovery of the terrorist’s use of an entry permit, authorities have frozen all existing visitation permits.