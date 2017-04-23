4 wounded in terror attack in Tel Aviv

Four people were stabbed in northern Tel Aviv Sunday afternoon inside a hotel lobby and on a nearby beachfront popular with tourists.

The victims included three men, two in their 50s and one in his early 70s, and a woman in her early 50s.

The four were treated on the scene by United Hatzalah and MDA paramedics before being evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. The injuries sustained by all four victims have been listed as light.

United Hatzalah emergency responder Yossi Eckler described the scene of the attack.

"When I arrived at the hotel, we found two men and one woman lightly injured in the lobby. They were suffering from wounds in their upper body. While treating them together with other EMTS from the ambu-cycle unit who arrived after me, we were told of another wounded man outside of the hotel. EMTs promptly ran to treat him as well."

Police have taken an 18-year old Arab man suspected in the attacks into custody. Authorities say the suspect is a resident of the Palestinian Authority.

The suspect acknowledged his crimes during interrogation, and claimed the attack was nationalistically motivated, confirmed suspicions the incident was indeed a terror attack.