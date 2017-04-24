Stabbing attack in northern Jerusalem

Israeli woman wounded in stabbing attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Magen David Adom Jerusalem

An Israeli woman was wounded in a stabbing attack on Monday morning at the Qalandiya checkpoint in northern Jerusalem.

The terrorist was neutralized.

This is the second stabbing attack in less than twenty-four hours.

On Sunday afternoon, four people were wounded in a stabbing attack at a Tel Aviv hotel.

The victims included three men, two in their 50s and one in his early 70s, and a woman in her early 50s. All of them were lightly wounded.

Police took an 18-year old Arab man suspected in yesterday's attacks into custody. Authorities said he is a resident of the Palestinian Authority who entered Tel Aviv with a permit obtained through a leftist NGO.




