Mortar shells explode in the Golan

Three mortar shells from Syria explode in the Golan Heights. IDF retaliates.

Three mortar shells exploded on Friday afternoon in the Golan Heights. There were no physical injuries or damages.

The IDF responded by opening fire at the sources of the mortar fire.

“The IDF will not tolerate any attempt to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel and the security of its residents and views the Syrian regime as being responsible for what is happening in its territory,” the IDF Spokesperson said.

The first mortar exploded around 5:00 p.m. near the Syrian border. About an hour later, a rocket siren was sounded in the area, followed by the explosion of two more mortar shells.

The IDF said it was likely that the fire was not directed at Israel, but rather was spillover from the Syrian civil war.

The incident is the latest example of the Syrian war spilling over into northern Israel.

Earlier this month, a stray bullet fired by combatants on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights struck an Israeli girl, wounding her in the back but miraculously causing no serious damage.

Previous incidents included projectiles from Syria exploding in open regions in the Golan Heights.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)