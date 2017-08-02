Tank shell from Syria lands in Golan

A projectile from Syria that landed in an open area in the Golan Heights late Wednesday evening has been identified as a tank shell.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The IDF believes that the shell was a result of a spillover from the civil war in Syria into Israel, and that Israel was not targeted for attack.

The IDF responded by attacking a target in the northern Golan Heights belonging to to the embattled regime of Bashar al-Assad.

"The IDF will not tolerate any attack on Israel's sovereignty or the security of its citizens, and sees the Syrian regime is responsible for what happens in its territory."