Israeli girl wounded by Syrian gunfire

Girl in Golan Heights struck by gunfire from Syria.

Kobi Finkler,

An Israeli girl from the town of Aloni Habashan in the Golan Heights was wounded Thursday night by gunfire from inside Syria.

The girl was evacuated to a local hospital, where she was listed in good condition before being released. Later, after complaining of pains the girl was returned to the hospital. During her stay at the hospital, a bullet was removed from the girl’s back.

Authorities say the shot was stray gunfire, not intended to harm Israelis, but rather part of fighting in the Syrian civil war.




Tags:Golan Heights, Syrian civil war


