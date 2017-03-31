Stabbing attack foiled in Hevron

Border Police officers arrest suspicious Arab at Cave of the Patriarchs, find knife on his body.

A stabbing attack was foiled on Friday evening at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron.

Border Police officers identified and arrested a suspicious Palestinian Arab at the entrance to the compound. His body was searched, and a knife was discovered.

The suspect, a resident of Yatta, was transferred to security forces for further investigation.

Earlier this week, security forces foiled a stabbing attack at a bus stop near the IDF Menashe Region command center outside of the town of Har Bracha in Samaria.

The attempted stabbing attack was prevented by alert soldiers at the scene, who overpowered the terrorist and took him into custody before he was able to cause harm.

Two weeks ago, a terrorist stabbed two Border Police officers in the Old City of Jerusalem near the Lions’ Gate. The terrorist was shot and killed on the scene.

