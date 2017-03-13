Stabbing attack in Jerusalem

Two police officers wounded in stabbing attack at the Lions' Gate. Terrorist shot dead.

Two Border Police officers were wounded early Monday morning in a stabbing attack near the Lions’ Gate in Jerusalem.

One of the officers suffered serious injuries, a police spokesperson reported, while the second one suffered light-to-moderate injuries.

The two policemen were evacuated for medical treatment at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. The hospital has reported that both are in stable condition now.

The terrorist was shot and killed at the scene.

On Sunday, it was cleared for publication that the Israel Security Agency (ISA), in cooperation with the IDF and the Israel Police, have, in recent weeks, uncovered several Hamas cells in Judea and Samaria.

In February, the ISA and the IDF arrested several students from Bir Zeit University who were active in a Haas-affiliated Islamist cell pursuant to Hamas's efforts to establish itself on the ground. To this end, they – inter alia – received funds the source of which was in a terrorist organization. An ISA investigation revealed significant activity at – and beyond – Bir Zeit University.

Also recently, members of a Hamas cell that carried out extensive terrorist activities in the Har Adar-Maaleh Hahamisha area.