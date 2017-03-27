Terror attack foiled in Samaria

Security forces foiled an attempted terror attack in Samaria Monday morning at a bus stop near the IDF Menashe Region command center outside of the town of Har Bracha, near the Arab village of Hawara.

The attempted stabbing attack was prevented by alert soldiers at the scene, who overpowered the terrorist and took him into custody before he was able to cause harm. No shots were fired during the capture of the terrorist.

United Hatzalah EMT Joseph Amir, who witnessed the incident, described the attempted stabbing attack.

"It was unclear who the intended victim was; whether it was one of the soldiers or one of the civilians at the bus stop."

"The terrorist put a bag down about 50 meters from the bus stop and approached in a suspicious fashion, wielding a weapon. One young woman alerted the soldiers to the terrorist's approach and the soldiers subdued the terrorist without shooting him. Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident."

Two weeks ago a terrorist stabbed two Border Police officers in the Old City of Jerusalem near the Lion's Gate. The terrorist was shot and killed on the scene.