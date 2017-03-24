PFLP terrorist accepts plea bargain in the States

Rasmeah Odeh, convicted in Israel of murdering two students, accepts plea bargain after lying to get American citizenship.

A terrorist from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who had not told U.S. immigration authorities that she had been imprisoned in Israel for two terror attacks on Thursday accepted a plea bargain that forces her to leave the country, JTA reports.

Under the plea bargain, Rasmea Odeh, 69, would not spend time in U.S. prison or detention but would lose her America citizenship.

Odeh was convicted in Israel of murdering two Hebrew University students in Jerusalem in 1969. She was sentenced to life in prison for planting the explosives used in two bombings, including a grocery store attack that killed two and wounded nine.

She was released from prison in a prisoner swap with the PFLP after serving ten years of her sentence.

Odeh managed to become an American citizen in 2004 by lying about her past, but was subsequently convicted in 2014 of immigration fraud for the falsehoods.

However, she won the right to a new trial by claiming she had been suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) at the time she lied on her application.

Odeh is currently one of the leaders of the feminist International Women’s Strike, which organized a women’s protest against President Donald Trump earlier this month. She is one of the authors of the group’s manifesto which calls for a “new wave of militant feminist struggle.”

Odeh is also scheduled to speak at an upcoming conference in Chicago of the leftist organization Jewish Voice for Peace. It is unclear if the plea bargain enables her to participate in that conference, scheduled for March 30-April 2.