PFLP terrorist leading anti-Trump movement

A female terrorist from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) is among the leaders of the next “women’s march” against President Donald Trump, The New York Post reports.

Anti-Trump activists are planning such a protest on March 8, but instead of a regular protest, organizers are planning a “general strike” called the Day without a Woman. In a manifesto published in The Guardian on February 6, the brains behind the movement are calling for a “new wave of militant feminist struggle.”

The document, according to The Post, was co-authored by, among others, Rasmea Yousef Odeh, a convicted terrorist.

Odeh was convicted in Israel of murdering two Hebrew University students in Jerusalem in 1969. She was sentenced to life in prison for planting the explosives used in two bombings, including a grocery store attack that killed two and wounded nine.

She was released from prison in a prisoner swap with the PFLP after serving ten years of her sentence.

Odeh managed to become an American citizen in 2004 by lying about her past, but was subsequently convicted in 2014 of immigration fraud for the falsehoods. However, she won the right to a new trial by claiming she had been suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) at the time she lied on her application.

According to the manifesto quoted by The Post, on March 8 women should spend their day “blocking roads, bridges, and squares, abstaining from domestic, care and sex work” and “boycotting” pro-Trump businesses. Also every woman is supposed to wear red in solidarity.

Odeh, in addition to leading the anti-Trump demonstrations, is also scheduled to speak at an upcoming conference in Chicago of the leftist organization Jewish Voice for Peace.

More than half of the scheduled speakers at the conference, scheduled to run from March 31 to April 2 are Muslim or Arab.