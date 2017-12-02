Chicago ‘Jewish Voice for Peace’ Speaker: Palestinian terrorist

A female terrorist murderer of two Israelis is among the featured speakers at a Jewish Voice for Peace conference in Chicago.

The conference, scheduled to run from March 31 to April 2, will host discussions and panels such as: The Role of Mizrahim in our Palestine Solidarity Movements, and Partners in Palestine: Building Relationships and Strengthening Solidarity.

Other featured topics at the event will be Fightback against Anti-BDS legislation, Media & Messaging for Palestinian Rights, and Queer Anti-Zionist Performance From the Arab & Jewish Diasporas

More than half of the featured speakers listed on the Jewish Voice for Peace event's website are Muslim or Arab.

But perhaps the most significant speaker will be Rasmea Odeh, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who was convicted of murdering two Hebrew University students in Jerusalem in 1969.

She was sentenced to life in prison for planting the explosives used in two bombings, including a grocery store attack that killed two and wounded nine. Odeh was released from prison in a prisoner swap after serving ten years of her sentence.

Odeh is scheduled to speak in the same panel as Linda Sarsour, an outspoken anti-Israel and pro-Sharia law activist.

The Jewish Voice of Peace in Chicago, heavily involved and allied with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, also works intensively on American college campuses to promote its anti-Israel agenda among young students.