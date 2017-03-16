Trump envoy meets Jordanian King

Jason Greenblatt meets King Abdullah II, stresses the importance of Jordan's role in the peace process.

Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, met on Wednesday in Amman with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

According to the official Jordanian news agency, Petra, the two discussed efforts to re-launch peace talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

During the meeting, King Abdullah emphasized the importance of the United States’ role in ending the deadlock in the peace process and re-launching serious and direct negotiations on the basis of the two-state solution.

The King told Greenblatt that reaching a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state would achieve security and stability for the whole region.

Greenblatt said, according to Petra, that achieving peace between Israel and the PA will have a positive impact on the region. He also underlined the importance of Jordan's role in pushing forward the peace efforts.

Earlier on Wednesday, Greenblatt met with President Reuven Rivlin. The two discussed Greenblatt’s ongoing visit to the region, the strength of the United States-Israel partnership, and efforts to achieve peace.

On Tuesday, the American envoy met with PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, in what Abbas’s spokesman later said was a “positive and encouraging” meeting.