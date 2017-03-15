PA satisfied with Abbas-Greenblatt meeting

Abbas’s spokesman says Abbas’s meeting with Trump’s envoy was “positive and encouraging”.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, on Tuesday described Abbas’s meeting with President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East as “positive and encouraging”.

Abu Rudeineh added that the meeting with Jason Greenblatt will lead to continued contacts and exchange of views in order to preserve the hope for peace and stability in the region.

According to the official PA news agency Wafa, Abbas said he believes it is possible to reach a "historic peace" agreement led by Trump, which will strengthen security in all countries in the region.

Abbas also said he was interested in exploring possibilities for promoting peace through direct talks with President Trump during his upcoming visit to Washington.

In addition, the PA chairman said that he is committed to fighting violence and terrorism and creating an atmosphere conducive to peace, while stressing that the Palestinian strategic option is the implementation of the two-state solution.

Greenblatt on Monday met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for five hours.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said the two confirmed the shared commitment of Israel and the United States “to promote a real and lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, that will strengthen Israel's security and the stability in the region.”