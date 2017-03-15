

President Rivlin meets with Trump ME envoy Jason Greenblatt The two discussed Greenblatt’s ongoing visit, the strength of the United States-Israel partnership, and efforts to achieve peace. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

צילום: מארק ניימן/לע"מ Jason Greenblatt President of Israel Reuven Rivlin this morning (Wednesday) met at his residence in Jerusalem with US President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt.



The two discussed Greenblatt’s ongoing visit to the region, the strength of the United States-Israel partnership, and efforts to achieve peace.



Greenblatt thanked President Rivlin for their discussion, and for sharing his views on how Israel and the Palestinians could live in peace and security. Both men reiterated that the security of Israel and its citizens is of fundamental importance.



President Rivlin wished Greenblatt success on his mission. He stressed that the President’s Office stood ready to assist on any issue as requested in order to promote movement forward between Israel and the Palestinians.

















