Iran claims it tested a ballistic missile

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed on Thursday it had successfully tested a ballistic missile, The Associated Press reported, citing Iran's semiofficial Fars news agency.

The Iranian report quoted Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, chief of the Guard's airspace division, as saying the missile destroyed a target from a distance of 250 kilometers (155 miles).

Hajizadeh claimed the sea-launched ballistic missile dubbed Hormuz 2 was tested last week.

The Hormuz 2 is capable of hitting floating targets with high accuracy within a range of 300 kilometers (186 miles), Fars said. It provided no additional details.

Another Iranian news outlet, the Tasnim news agency, quoted Hajizadeh as saying the Revolutionary Guard had prepared a ballistic missile for civilian purposes but plans to launch it were canceled after a threat by the United States.

"We have prepared a ballistic missile for carrying a satellite for civilian purposes ... but some people sent it to the warehouse after a threat by the Americans. This behavior is humiliating," he claimed.

The Trump administration recently imposed new sanctions on 25 individuals and companies connected to Iran's ballistic missile program and those providing support to the Revolutionary Guard Corps' Qods Force.

The sanctions came in response to a ballistic missile test conducted by Iran, in violation of UN Resolution 2231, which bars Iran from conducting ballistic missile tests for eight years and which went into effect after the nuclear deal between Iran and the six world powers was signed.

Iran has responded angrily to the sanctions, with the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, dismissing calls from the Trump administration to cease the country’s ballistic missile tests.

In addition, Iranian officials have warned the United States against attacking Iran, with one senior official recently threatening his country would attack Tel Aviv if the United States "makes a mistake".

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif told the Munich Conference on Sunday that Iran did not respond well to sanctions or threats.