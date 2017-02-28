Rubio condemns anti-Semitism wave

Senator Rubio: We must combat anti-Semitism in all its forms.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) condemned on Monday the wave of anti-Semitism in the United States.

“I condemn these threats against Jewish schools and institutions in Florida and across the nation. We must combat anti-Semitism in all its forms,” Rubio tweeted.

The tweet came hours after at least 10 Jewish community centers and Jewish day schools across the United States received bomb threats, the fifth wave of such threats in less than two months.

One of the JCCs to receive a bomb threat was in Rubio’s home state of Florida.

Some 60 JCCs and Jewish schools have received nearly 70 bomb threats since January 9, forcing the evacuation of hundreds, including preschool children, from the buildings.

In addition, two Jewish cemeteries have been vandalized in recent weeks. Nearly 200 headstones were knocked over in a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis last week.

In another incident on Sunday, dozens of headstones were toppled in a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Monday that President Donald Trump is "deeply disappointed and concerned" by recent anti-Semitic incidents.

"The President remains deeply disappointed and concerned by the reports of further vandalism at Jewish cemeteries," Spicer said.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions also condemned the anti-Semitism on Monday, saying the bomb threats are “unacceptable” and are a “very serious and destructive practice”.