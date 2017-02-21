Jewish cemetery in St. Louis vandalized

More than 100 headstones damaged at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. Police say an organization is behind the attack.

More than 100 headstones were damaged in an attack on a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis on Monday.

Investigators with the University City Police Department are working to determine who knocked over or damaged the headstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, according to local television affiliate Fox2.

Police would not say if they considered the vandalism to be a hate crime or not. It is believed some organization was behind the crime, meaning this was not the act of one individual, the report said.

The incident comes amid a rise in anti-Semitic attacks across the United States. Last month, three people were arrested in connection with the vandalism of the headstone of a Jewish couple buried in the cemetery of a small Indiana town.

Earlier this month, the windows of the Chicago Loop Synagogue were smashed and copies of swastikas were taped to its front doors.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with a hate crime in connection with the vandalism.

The vandalism at the St. Louis cemetery was reported just hours after at least 10 Jewish community centers across the United States were targeted with bomb threats for the fourth time in five weeks.