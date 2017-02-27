White House condemns "cowardly" anti-Semitic incidents

WH Press Secretary says President condemns all anti-Semitic incidents, will act to protect rights of Jews.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that US President Donald Trump is "deeply disappointed and concerned" by recent anti-Semitic incidents in the US Monday.

Spicer made the remarks at the beginning of the daily White House press briefing as part of his prepared statement.

"The President remains deeply disappointed and concerned by the reports of further vandalism at Jewish cemeteries," Spicer said.

"The cowardly destruction in Philadelphia this weekend comes on top of similar accounts from Missouri and threats made to Jewish community centers around the country.

"The President continues to condemn these and any other form of anti-Semitic or hateful acts in the strongest terms.

"From our country's founding, we've been dedicated to protecting the freedom of our citizens' rights to worship. No one in America should feel afraid to follow the religion of their choosing freely and openly."