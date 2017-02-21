Nasrallah to Israel: 'Count to 1 million' before starting war

Hezbollah leader again threatens Israel, warns his organization will not have red lines in future confrontation.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Monday warned Israel to “count to one million” before waging a new war on Lebanon.

Speaking to Iranian television and quoted by the Lebanese Naharnet website, Nasrallah said Hezbollah will not abide by any “red lines” in any future confrontation.

“Israel must 'count to one million' before waging any war on Lebanon and we're prepared for any threat,” he stated.

“We are not advocates of war. We are in the defense position,” noted Nasrallah, who then added, “In the face of Israel's threats to destroy Lebanon's infrastructure, we will not abide by red lines, especially regarding Haifa's ammonia and the nuclear reactor in Dimona. Hezbollah possesses the full courage for this.”

The comments mark the second time this week that the Hezbollah leader has threatened Israel.

Nasrallah said the group's rockets had the ability to strike the nuclear reactor at Dimona and its military infrastructure, as well as the Haifa ammonia tank.

A year ago, marking the 37th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Nasrallah threatened to strike the ammonia storage facility which he described as “Hezbollah’s nuclear bomb”.

Following last week’s threats, Israel's Minister of Intelligence Yisrael Katz warned that "if Nasrallah dares to fire at the Israel homefront or at its national infrastructure, all of Lebanon will be hit."

Nasrallah has been in hiding since the 2006 Second Lebanon War, though he denied last year that he has been hiding in an underground bunker for a decade, claiming he only chooses to “stay away from the spotlight”.

Nasrallah is not the only Lebanese leader to have threatened Israel in recent days. On Saturday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun warned that any Israeli attempt to violate Lebanon's sovereignty would be met with the "appropriate response".

Hezbollah, which enjoys great political power in Lebanon, is a close ally of Aoun’s and has two ministers in his cabinet.