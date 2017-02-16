Nasrallah warns: We can hit Israel's nuclear reactor in Dimona

Hezbollah leader says all of Israel now under threat: 'We can strike any part of Israel, we can hit Dimona nuclear reactor.'

The Hezbollah terrorist organization warned Israel it could strike anywhere in the country, and threatened to hit the nuclear reactor in Dimona in southern Israel.

Speaking on Thursday, Hezbollah chairman Hassan Nasrallah boasted that his group was capable of hitting any strategic target in the Jewish state, including the nuclear research facility in Dimona – one of Israel’s most sensitive sites.

“We invite the Israeli enemy to empty not just the ammonia tanks in Haifa,” mocked the Hezbollah leader, “but also to dismantle the nuclear core in Dimona,” claiming that “it is in our power to threaten any part of Israel.”

The address was made as part of an event marking the 38th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran which brought the Ayatollah Khomeini to power and enabled the establishment of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

The latest saber-rattling comes after a court ordered an ammonia storage facility to be emptied within 10 days. The ammonia tanks, which hold some 12,000 tons of the chemical, have been targeted both by environmental groups who warn storage of large quantities of the material are harmful to the Haifa bay area, as well as citizens’ groups concerned over hazards to public safety.

A year ago, marking the 37th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Nasrallah threatened to strike the ammonia storage facility – what he called “Hezbollah’s nuclear bomb”.

"Hezbollah has a 'nuclear bomb' - Haifa has 15 tons of ammonia, and any Hezbollah missile attack will turn them into a nuclear bomb that would cause the deaths of tens of thousands," he declared.