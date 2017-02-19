Lebanese President issues warning to Israel

Lebanese President Michel Aoun says any Israeli attempt to violate Lebanon's sovereignty would be met with "appropriate response".

Lebanese President Michel Aoun issued a warning to Israel on Saturday, saying any Israeli attempt to violate Lebanon's sovereignty would be met with the "appropriate response".

"Any attempt to hurt Lebanese sovereignty or expose the Lebanese to danger will find the appropriate response," said a statement from Aoun’s office which was quoted by Reuters.

The statement said Aoun was reacting to recent remarks in a letter to the United Nations by Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon, which it claimed amounted to a "masked attempt to threaten security and stability" in southern Lebanon.

The statement was unclear as to which letter by Danon it was referring to. In November, Danon revealed intelligence to the Security Council which shows that Iran is using civilian flights to Lebanon to send arms and ammunition to Hezbollah.

Danon cautioned the Security Council that Iran is “in blatant violation of numerous Security Council resolutions,” including resolutions 2231 and 1701. Resolution 1701 put in place the ceasefire ending the Second Lebanon War with Hezbollah.

The statement marks the second time in recent weeks that the Lebanese president has attacked Israel.

Aoun recently called on Arab nations to come together to “protect” the multi-faith character of Jerusalem, accusing Israel of trying to “Judaize Palestine”.

The Hezbollah terror group is an ally of Aoun and key member of his cabinet, which was approved in late December. The group has two ministers in the cabinet.

Aoun's comments follow warnings this week by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah against any Israeli aggression.

Nasrallah said the group's rockets had the ability to strike Israel's nuclear reactor at Dimona and its military infrastructure.

A year ago, marking the 37th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Nasrallah threatened to strike the ammonia storage facility – what he called “Hezbollah’s nuclear bomb”.