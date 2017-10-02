Hamas welcomes Petah Tikva attack

Hamas says terrorist attack in Petah Tikva is a "natural response" to Israeli "crimes".

Hamas on Thursday welcomed the terrorist attack in Petah Tikva, in which six people were wounded.

In a statement, the terrorist group which controls Gaza said the attack was a “natural response” to the “crimes” of Israel.

The organization's spokesman, Husam Badran, said that Hamas "calls the resistance in the West Bank to carry out more heroic attacks”, according to the Hebrew-language Walla! news website.

Despite its welcoming the attack, the group did not claim responsibility for it.

Most of the victims were shot by the terrorist, while at least one was stabbed. The injuries of all six are said to be light or light-to-moderate.

The terrorist was subdued by civilians at the scene while still carrying his gun. He was then handed over to authorities.