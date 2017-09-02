Watch: Four wounded in Petah Tikva terror attack

Terrorist in custody after four wounded in shooting, stabbing attack in Petah Tikva market.

Four people were wounded in a shooting attack Thursday afternoon in a Petah Tikva market.

At 4:42, MDA first responders were dispatched to the market after the MDA Yarkon Region call center received a report regarding the incident.

Emergency responders found two men in their 50s in light-to-moderate condition, suffering from gunshots to their lower extremities.

Police units have been deployed to the area, and are investigating the shooting.

One suspect, reportedly an Arab resident of Judea and Samaria, has been taken into custody.