'I grabbed a chair and stopped the terrorist'

Avi Assaf, who was wounded when a terrorist opened fire in a market in Petah Tikva Thursday afternoon, described to Arutz Sheva how he chased and subdued the terrorist despite his injuries.

Six people were wounded in the terrorist attack.

"I heard shots and people shouting 'terrorist! terrorist!' The terrorist ran and I chased him for 2-3 blocks with four other people," said Assaf, who is currently being treated at Belinson Hospital in Petah Tikvah.

The terrorist entered a store for sewing tools, and Assaf followed him. "He took two screwdrivers and tried to stab me. I grabbed a chair to stop him. Somehow, he manged to stab me in the ear and neck. I had realized he was a terrorist after hearing gunshots, and I saw the terrorist's gun. Now I feel fine, thank God."

The gunman, a 19-year old resident of the Palestinian Authority controlled city of Shechem in Samaria, opened fire on shoppers at the entrance to the Petah Tikva market at approximately 4:40 p.m., wounding several people before charging into a sewing machine shop.

But when the terrorist attempted to open fire at those inside, his firearm jammed and he was unable to continue shooting.

At that point, the terrorist grabbed a screwdriver and began stabbing customers.

The terrorist was then subdued and handed over to police.

Six people were wounded in the attack, including three with light injuries and three more listed in moderate condition.