Israeli Air Force hits Hamas targets across Gaza

IAF fighter jets strike three Hamas positions in Gaza Strip in response to Monday morning rocket fire.

The Israeli Air Force struck three Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip Monday afternoon, in the latest Israeli retaliation for rocket fire from the Strip earlier today.

Earlier on Monday, IDF tank fire destroyed a Hamas position in the northern Gaza Strip after a rocket fired from Gaza landed near the southern coastal city of Ashkelon at approximately 9:00 a.m.

An IDF spokesperson said that the “projectile” landed in an open area and that no injuries or damage were reported.

The Hamas terror organization has yet to comment on either the rocket fire or Israeli responses to the attack.

On Sunday, Hamas reported that a senior member of the group’s military wing – the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades – had been killed in an explosion in Gaza Saturday night.