IDF hits Hamas after projectile fired at Israel

Hamas position in northern Gaza destroyed by tank fire after 'projectile' strikes Israel.

The IDF opened fire on a Hamas position in the northern Gaza Strip Monday morning in retaliation for an attack by the terror group earlier today.

An army spokesperson said that an IDF tank unit had opened fire on the Hamas position shortly after a “projectile” launched from the Gaza Strip struck the western Negev Monday morning.

"Initial inquiry suggests a projectile launched from the Gaza Strip landed in an open area," an army statement said.

No injuries or damage from the projectile were reported.

The Hamas terror organization has yet to officially comment on either the firing of the projectile or Israel’s response to the attack.