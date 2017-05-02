Senior Hamas leader killed in Gaza explosion

One of top Hamas terrorists killed Saturday night in explosion in Gaza Strip.

Members of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas terror organization, reported Sunday that a senior organization leader was killed in an explosion in the Gaza Strip Saturday night.

The Hamas leader reportedly lost multiple limbs in the explosion, and eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier on Sunday it was reported that Hamas had rejected an Israeli offer to exchange one of two Israeli prisoners now being held in Gaza - Avraham Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayid – in return for the release of a Hamas terrorist and brother of a senior Hamas leader being held in an Israeli prison.

According to the report, the terrorist Israel offered to release is Hamas member Bilal Rozayna, brother of Mustafa Rozayna, who runs the terror group’s internal security division.

Rozayna was captured in November and has reportedly “revealed sensitive information regarding Hamas activity” along Israel’s border with Gaza.