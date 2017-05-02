Rabbi Shteinman suffering from weakness and fever

Despite overall improvement in his condition, Lithuanian-haredi leader is suffering from general weakness and fever.

Despite an overall improvement on the weekend in the condition of Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, it was announced on Saturday night that he is suffering from general weakness and fever.

People close to the rabbi said, however, that in recent days there has been improvement in the condition of the rabbi and that he has stabilized. Rabbi Shteinman is fully conscious in his hospital room, and his grandchildren and relatives spent Shabbat at his side.

Rabbi Shteinman, 103, was hospitalized last week due to breathing difficulties and, over the past week there have been dozens of prayer services for his well-being in synagogues and yeshivas throughout the country.

Rabbi Shteinman was hospitalized for pneumonia complications in December, and released after a week.