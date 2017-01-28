Respiratory issues send Rabbi Shteinman back to hospital

Public is asked to pray for recovery of 103-year-old haredi rabbi hospitalized for respiratory issues.

Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman was hospitalized on Saturday night in Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital's ICU.

Rabbi Shteinman is 103 years old and is currently hospitalized for respiratory issues.

A spokesman for Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital said, "After consulting with several top doctors, we have decided to immediately admit the honored Rabbi Shteinman, who is suffering from severe respiratory issues."

Rabbi Shteinman was hospitalized for pneumonia complications in December, and released after a week.

The public is asked to pray for the full recovery of Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib, the son of Gittel Feyga.