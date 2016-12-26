Rabbi Shteinman prayed, sitting on chair in hospital room

Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman, leader of Lithuanian Jewry,prayed at Maayanei Hayeshua hospital and was placed on a chair in his room.

Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman, leader of Lithuanian Jewry,prayed the morning prayers at the Maayanei Hayeshua hospital where he is hospitalized and was placed on a chair in his room.

The 103-year-old Rabbi was evacuated to hospital yesterday with suspected pneumonia and placed in intensive care due to his advanced age.

During the course of the afternoon the medical director of the hospital, Professor Motti Ravid will conduct a consultation with the director of the intensive care unit, Professor Patrick Sorkin and with the rabbi's personal doctor Professor Avraham Weinberger in which they will determine the course of treatment for Rabbi Steinman.

Following the death of Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv in 2012, Rabbi Shteinman has been widely regarded as the worldwide Lithuanian Gadol Hador, the Torah leader of the generation.

Rabbi Shteinman fasted the entirety of the 25 hour Yom Kippur fast this past October despite his advanced age. He has fasted every Yom Kippur for the past 90 years.