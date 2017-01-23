Hamas: We'll fight embassy move 'using all means'

Hamas lawmaker Mushir al-Masri says moving the American embassy to Jerusalem would be a "crime".

Hamas lawmaker Mushir al-Masri on Sunday declared that his organization will use all means to fight the planned move of the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Kol Yisrael radio reported.

Al-Masri stated, according to the report, that moving the embassy would be a “crime” and “crossing a red line” by the U.S. administration.

He added that the proper response to such a move would be for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to disassociate itself from previous agreements with the "occupation", as he put it.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas has repeatedly warned against the embassy move in recent weeks, saying the relocation of the embassy would cross a "red line" and warning that the move would be "more than a provocation and will harm the entire peace process”.

On Saturday, a coalition of PA organizations including Hamas, Abbas’s Fatah and the Islamic Jihad, issued a statement warning against the embassy move, saying it would "ignite a fire in the region".

On Sunday, Abbas met with Jordan's King Abdullah to discuss steps to prevent the embassy move.

Following the meeting, Abbas threatened that if the U.S. moved the embassy to Jerusalem, Jordan and the PA would pursue steps against Washington, but did not specify what steps would be taken.