Coldplay denies it plans to perform in Israel

Popular British rock band Coldplay on Tuesday denied reports that it was planning two "peace concerts" for Israelis and Palestinian Arabs this coming November, JTA reported.

On Monday, Israel’s Channel 2 News reported that the band would play two concerts in Israel, on November 3 and 4, 2017 that would be marketed as “human rights concerts” which will be dedicated to messages of peace and unity.

In addition, Channel 2 said, the audience at the two concerts will be comprised of both Israelis and Palestinian Arabs, with tickets for the shows to be sold in the Palestinian Authority as well as in Israel.

On Tuesday, however, a representative for the band said the report was not true.

Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, recently visited Israel and reportedly discussed the possibility of the band coming for a performance in Israel for the first time ever.

Coldplay’s refusal to come to Israel has over the years produced rumors that its members do not want to come to Israel for political reasons, but Israeli producers stressed during Martin’s visit that the band vehemently denied the rumors in private conversations.

In fact, in 2016 Coldplay collaborated with Israeli directors Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia who directed the award-winning video clip for the song Up&Up.