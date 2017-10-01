Coldplay to perform in Israel

Popular British band to play two "human rights concerts" which will be attended by Palestinian Arabs as well.

Popular British band Coldplay will perform in Israel for the first time this coming November, Channel 2 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, the band will play two concerts in Israel, on November 3 and 4, 2017. The concerts will be marketed as “human rights concerts” which will be dedicated to messages of peace and unity.

In addition, Channel 2 said, the audience at the two concerts will be comprised of both Israelis and Palestinian Arabs, with tickets for the shows to be sold in the Palestinian Authority as well as in Israel.

The announcement follows the recent visit to Israel of Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, during which he reportedly discussed the possibility of the band coming for a performance in Israel.

Coldplay’s refusal to come to Israel has over the years produced rumors that its members do not want to come to Israel for political reasons, but Israeli producers stressed that the band vehemently denied the rumors in private conversations.

In fact, in 2016 Coldplay collaborated with Israeli directors Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia who directed the award-winning video clip for the song Up&Up.