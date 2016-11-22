Coldplay lead singer visits Israel - band to follow?

Chris Martin, lead singer of the popular band Coldplay, is in Israel, and sources say he's setting up a future concert by the band.

Is the popular band Coldplay coming to Israel? The answer is maybe, according to sources in the music industry.

Channel 2 News reported on Monday that the band’s lead singer, Chris Martin, is in Israel where he is looking into the possibility of arranging a concert which would take place either this summer or next summer.

Martin, who arrived in Israel on Sunday, will stay in Tel Aviv until Tuesday, according to the report.

The popular band has never performed in Israel, despite the fact that Israeli producers have offered it significant amounts of money in order to do so. The band, who is immensely popular in Israel, has rejected all the offers so far.

Coldplay’s refusal to come to Israel has over the years produced rumors that its members do not want to come to Israel for political reasons, but Israeli producers told Channel 2 News that the band vehemently denied the rumors in private conversations.

In fact, earlier this year Coldplay collaborated with Israeli directors Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia who directed the award-winning video clip for the song Up&Up.

Meanwhile, Martin appears to be having fun in Israel, having on Monday visited the Megilot Dead Sea Regional Council, located in the Judean Desert near the western shores of the Dead Sea.

The Council posted a photo on its Facebook page of Martin touring the area with Council chairman Arie Kohen.

“Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin visited the Megilot Dead Sea Regional Council in order to find a place for a performance for peace. Martin was very moved by the view of the northern part of the Dead Sea and by the possibility of holding a show near Jerusalem with Kibbutz Beit Arava and the city of Jericho in the background,” the Council told Arutz Sheva.