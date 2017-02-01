21 Hamas members killed in tunnel collapses this year

Hamas says that 21 of its members were killed in tunnel collapses in Gaza during 2016.

Hamas said on Sunday that 21 of its members were killed in tunnel collapses in Gaza during 2016, Kol Yisrael radio reported.

According to the terror group, seven of the 21 were killed in a tunnel in eastern Gaza City which collapsed six months ago during work to repair the damage caused to the tunnel by Israel during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Hamas has been busily reconstructing its terror tunnel network breaching into Israeli territory and which was targeted by Israel during the 2014 counterterror operation.

During that time, there have been several incidents in which tunnels collapsed and terrorists were killed. One such incident occurred in October, when a member of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed terror wing, was killed after an underground tunnel collapsed on him.

Last month, two Hamas terrorists were killed when a terror tunnel collapsed in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza.

A senior Israeli security official recently indicated that Hamas continues to dig 10 kilometers in tunnels leading into Israel per month.