Hamas terrorist killed in tunnel collapse

Hamas terrorist killed in Gaza after an underground tunnel collapsed on him.

A member of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed terror wing, was killed in Gaza on Saturday after an underground tunnel collapsed on him, the Ma'an news agency report.

According to a Hamas statement, the terrorist killed was Anas Salameh Abu Lashin.

The incident is just the latest of many similar collapses of Gaza tunnels in recent months. Earlier this month, at least 10 Islamic Jihad terrorists were injured when a terror tunnel leading into Israeli territory collapsed in Gaza.

Several days earlier, a 22-year-old Hamas terrorist was killed when a tunnel collapsed in Gaza.

In mid-July, two members of the Islamic Jihad group were killed in two separate tunnel collapses.

And in early April,five diggers were killed in a tunnel collapse at the city of Rafah, located in southern Gaza on the border with the Sinai Peninsula.

Hamas has been busily reconstructing its terror tunnel network breaching into Israeli territory and which was targeted by Israel during the counterterror Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

A senior Israeli security official recently warned that Hamas continues to dig 10 kilometers in tunnels leading into Israel per month.