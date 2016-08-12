Two Hamas terrorists killed in latest tunnel collapse

Two Hamas terrorists killed in terror tunnel collapse in Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza. Hamas: They were on a mission of holy jihad.

Two Hamas terrorists were killed on Wednesday evening when a terror tunnel collapsed in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza.

Several other people were injured in the collapse, according to various reports in the Arab media.

According to Army Radio, Hamas confirmed the deaths of two of its members, and said they “lost their lives during a mission of holy jihad.”

Hamas has been busily reconstructing its terror tunnel network breaching into Israeli territory and which was targeted by Israel during the counterterror Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

During that time, there have been several incidents in which tunnels collapsed and terrorists were killed. One such incident occurred in October, when a member of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed terror wing, was killed after an underground tunnel collapsed on him.

A senior Israeli security official recently indicated that Hamas continues to dig 10 kilometers in tunnels leading into Israel per month.

Major General Yoav Mordechai, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), recently warned Palestinian Arabs residing in Gaza to stop assisting Hamas in building new terror tunnels leading into Israel.

"The tunnels are a thriving industry of death in Gaza, MADE IN HAMAS," said Mordechai, who then called on the residents of Gaza, "Hamas uses you to advance the interests of the organization. You dig the tunnels for those who do not care about your life, and they become 'tunnels of death'. Anyone who approaches the tunnels, digs or lends a helping hand – is sealing his own fate!"