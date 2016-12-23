Arrest extended for Arab MK suspected of aiding Hamas

MK Basel Ghattas (Joint List) was brought before a district court in Rishon Letzion Friday morning, following his arrest on Thursday for allegedly providing material aid to Hamas terrorists.

At Friday’s hearing, the court approved a police request to extend Ghattas’ arrest by six days as authorities continue to probe the MKs smuggling of materials and cellular devices to jailed security prisoners.

On Tuesday, Ghattas admitted to police that he had in fact smuggled cell phones to Hamas members being held in an Israeli prison, and carried messages to and from the jailed terrorists. But Ghattas claimed the messages related to humanitarian and political issues, and were not related to terror activities. Police say, however, that the messages were in fact terror related.

Ghattas was arrested on Thursday shortly after he surrendered his parliamentary immunity. The MK voluntarily gave up his immunity a day after the Knesset House Committee approved a measure to strip the immunity by force, making his loss of immunity all but certain.

The MK was held overnight in the Nitzan detention center in Ramle, and was greeted at his hearing on Friday by fellow members of the Balad faction in the Joint List, including Hanin Zoabi and Jama Zahalka.