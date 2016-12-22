MK Ghattas' immunity lifted

MK Basel Ghattas agrees to have his parliamentary immunity lifted after admitting to smuggling cell phone to Hamas terrorists.

The parliamentary immunity of MK Basel Ghattas was formally removed Thursday, allowing police to conduct their investigation into accusations that he provided aid to terrorists in Israeli jails.

Channel 2 had reported earlier that Ghattas had agreed to voluntarily give up his immunity, even before the Knesset was set to vote on the matter. He met with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to declare his intention. After the meeting the Speaker announced that Ghatass' immunity was being lifted immediately, without any discussion in the Knesset, in accordance with the law on parliamentary immunity for MKs.

"We cannot allow criminal activity." Edelstein said. "I, personally, have missed hearing the voices of the representatives of the Arab community over the past few days. I look forward to hearing from their representative." He implored Arab MKs to make their voices heard.

Ghattas had reportedly admitted to smuggling mobile phones to security prisoners in Israeli prisons.