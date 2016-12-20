Ghattas admits to smuggling cellphones into jail

MK Basel Ghattas, who was interrogated by police for a few hours today, admitted to the charges he had been accused of, according to a Channel 2 report.

Ghattes admitted having smuggled telephones and messages to the security prisoners he visited in jail.

Ghattas is accused of complicity in committing a felony, deceptive practices, breach of trust and violation of the Prison Service code.

The head of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee,MK Avi Dichter(Likud) said this morning that "Ghattas's foot should not step into the Knesset - he may smuggle in arms which will lead to an attack on publicly elected representatives."

Dichter explained that "Ghattas is a real danger. As a member of Knesset he benefits from immunity when he visits terrorists in jail and when he enters the Knesset without a security check. A cellphone is not just a medium for communication but also a terrorist weapon used to activate terrorists who are located outside.

This person could enter the Knesset with weapons, deposit them in his office and afterwards somebody could come and do what he wishes and this could lead G-d forbid to attempts to harm the Prime Minister or other members of Knesset. His feet cannot be allowed to step into the Knesset."