Security forces prevent Hevron terror attack

Israeli security forces manage to prevent terror attack at the Cave of the Patriarchs near Hevron.

Security checkpoint at the entrance to the Cave of the Patriarchs

Israeli security forces managed to arrest at a security checkpoint an Arab who intended to carry out a stabbing attack at the Cave of the Patriarchs (Mearat Hamachpela) in Hevron.

An initial body search of the suspect found no weapons, and the 22-year-old Hevron resident was taken for questioning.

Police Foreign press spokesman wrote, "Border police arrested a suspect who was planning on carrying out an attack at the Cave of the Patriachs in Hevron. The suspect was arrested after concrete intelligence was received and border police responded in proportion to the threat.

"The suspect, a 22 year old resident of Hevron, was arrested and is being questioned. He was stopped before he managed] to carry out the attack. Security measures by police and border police are on the alert and continue to prevent terror attacks from taking place."

Just last Friday, Israel Police and the Shabak arrested eight Jerusalem Arabs who planned to carry out a shooting attack on an IDF base in northern Jerusalem.