New York releases blacklist of BDS-supporting companies

New York state releases a blacklist of 13 foreign companies that support the anti-Israel BDS movement.

New York state has released a blacklist of 13 foreign companies that support the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, JTA reported Monday.

The list on stationary from the Office of General Services is dated December 2 and was first reported by the New York Post.

Among the companies on the list are Danske Bank, FreedomCall UK and Vitens NV.

None of the businesses are American, the Post reported, citing state officials, who also told the newspaper they do not believe any state agency has financial dealings with them.

In June, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order against BDS requiring state agencies to divest themselves of companies and organizations aligned with the BDS movement.

New York is one of several American states to have passed anti-BDS legislation in recent years. Other states include California, New Jersey, Arizona, Indiana, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia.

Nevada became the latest state to introduce a law against the anti-Israel movement, after Lieutenant Governor Mark Hutchinson and pro-Israel activists introduced Senate Bill 26, which is similar to the anti-BDS legislation passed in other states.

And just last week, the Ohio House of Representatives approved a bill targeting BDS.

The legislation would prohibit the state from contracting with companies that engage in boycotts of Israel, including companies located outside of the state. It also would require companies to explicitly state in contracts that they are not boycotting or divesting from Israel.