Ohio House of Representatives approves anti-BDS bill

The Ohio House of Representatives approved a bill targeting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

The bill, HB 476, passed in Wednesday by a vote of 81-13. Five members did not vote.

The legislation would prohibit the state from contracting with companies that engage in boycotts of Israel, including companies located outside of the state. It also would require companies to explicitly state in contracts that they are not boycotting or divesting from Israel, according to the Cleveland Jewish News.

States that have passed anti-BDS legislation include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and South Carolina.