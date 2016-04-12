Nevada Lieutenant Governor introduces anti-BDS legislation

Nevada is the latest state to introduce anti-BDS legislation to counter hate and discrimination.

Nevada has become the latest state to introduce legislation to counter the anti-Israel BDS movement. the Jewish News Service reported.

Nevada Lieutenant Governor Mark Hutchinson and pro-Israel activists introduced Senate Bill 26, which is similar to anti-BDS legislation passed in a dozen other states in recent years.

Israeli-American Coalition for Action Chairman Shawn Evenhaim said of the legislation: “We have a unique opportunity in the coming legislative session to send a powerful message that the hateful and discriminatory environment fostered by BDS has no place in Nevada.”

He added: “The IAC for Action is grateful to Lieutenant Governor Mark Hutchison and the state legislators of Nevada for their courageous leadership on this issue.”