Netiv Ha'avot residents: Don't forget us

Residents of Netiv Ha'avot ask Naftali Bennett not to forget their plight after Coalition agreement fails to save their homes.

Residents of the neighborhood of Netiv Ha'avot in Gush Etzion penned a letter to Education Minister Naftali Bennett expressing concern that the agreement which the Coalition reached Sunday on the Regulation Law did not include provisions to save their homes, which the High Court has ordered demolished.

"We beg you not to forget us." the residents wrote to Bennett. "We demand a clear clarification that our homes and our neighborhood will not be demolished. We are confident that just as you were able to pass the [Regulation] Law - you will be able to prevent the destruction[of our homes]."

Residents and supporters of Amona, another town which was ordered to be demolished by the High Court, accused the government and Bennett of abandoning them.

"Amona woke up to a difficult morning. They [the political leadership] betrayed us in the end. Once again the [country's] leaders have shown themselves to be little apparatchiks. Once again they chose to close a deal rather than to break new ground - at our expense of course." the Amona Resistance Council said Monday morning.

The current version of the Regulation Law does not include a provision which would retroactively legalize construction which the High Court has already ruled upon, such as Netiv Ha'avot and Amona.

Earlier, Bennett called the agreement a "historic achievement" for the right.

"If the law does pass, then we can say that there has been a revolution today on a par with the one in '77." Bennett said.