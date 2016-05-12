Bennett: The Right has regained its power

Education Minister says agreement on Regulation Law a 'revolution' for the Right, first step towards sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett praised the agreement reached between the various factions of the Coalition on the Regulation Law Sunday.

"If the law does pass, then we can say that there has been a revolution today on a par with the one in '77," when the Likud first came to power after 29 years of Mapai/Labor rule, Bennett told Arutz Sheva. "Because today the national camp regained power. It is an historic day."

"Today, the Israeli Knesset prevented the establishment of a Palestinian State in Judea and Samaria [and chose] the route of sovereignty." he added. "Make no mistake, the Regulation Law is the spearhead of sovereignty."

Bennett also praised Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for reaching the compromise. "I want to congratulate the Prime Minister, who has worked hard these past days to resolve this issue. We could not have done it without him."